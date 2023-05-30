DGCA Simplifies Process for Grant of Heliport License

Earlier, before submitting the online applications, applicants were required to apply to the following five organizations through online/ physical mode to obtain NOC/Clearance:

1. Ministry of Home

2. Ministry of Defence

3. Ministry of Environment and Forest

4. Airport Authority of India

5. Local Administration

The above process has now been simplified and a separate tab has been provided in the applicant’s eGCA profile. The applications for NOC/Clearance to five external organizations can be routed through this tab via the URL link/email of the respective organizations. This has simplified the process for the applicants, and they can now apply for NOC/Clearances through a single window provided on the eGCA portal.

The Ministry of Civil Aviation under the leadership of Shri Jyotiraditya M. Scindia has laid special focus on ease of doing business. The eGCA (e-Governance in Directorate General of Civil Aviation) portal was launched by Shri Scindia in November 2021 with an aim to enhance the efficiency of the various services provided by the DGCA. It is pertinent to mention that Ministry of Civil Aviation has launched UDAN 5.1 to further enhance the connectivity to remote areas of the country and achieve last mile connectivity, including through helicopters. This initiative will further ease and ensure the successes of UDAN 5.1.