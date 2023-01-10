DGCA seeks report from GoFirst after a flight takes off leaving passengers

Bengaluru: A Go First flight to Delhi left the Kempegowda International Airport in Bengaluru early on Monday leaving more than 50 passengers behind, some of the passengers alleged.

The aviation regulator DGCA has sought a report from the airline on the incident.

Some passengers alleged on social media that a busload of passengers were not taken onboard the Go First flight from Bengaluru to Delhi. The flight G8 116 departed at 6.40 am on Monday, leaving behind the passengers, they alleged.

DGCA has sought a report from GoFirst after the airline’s flight from Bengaluru forgot to board over 50 pax at Bangalore airport on 9th Jan. 53 out of 55 passengers were shifted to another airline for Delhi and onward, remaining 2 asked for a refund which was paid by the airline.