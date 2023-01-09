DGCA Notice To Air India Over Two Incidents Of Passenger Misbehavior Onboard

New Delhi: Air India, which recently made headlines after two drunken passengers urinated on co-passenger in separate flights, has been sent a notice by aviation controller DGCA.

The notice was about the two incidents of passenger misbehaviour onboard a Paris-New Delhi flight last month.

A drunk passenger had urinated on the vacant seat and blanket of a woman passenger and another, also inebriated, was caught smoking in the lavatory.

On November 26, a drunk man urinated on an elderly woman in the business class of the airline’s New York-New Delhi flight.

Air India did not report any of these incidents before they made headlines.

Calling the airline’s response “lackadaisical and delayed”, the regulator asked the Air India manager to show cause why action should not be taken against them. The airline has been given two weeks to respond.

An airline is bound to report any incident immediately, said the aviation safety regulator. But Air India “didn’t report the incident until DGCA sought the incident report from them on 05.01.2023,” the DGCA said in a statement.