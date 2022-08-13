DGCA Issues Guidelines To All Airports To Prevent “Potential Wildlife Hazards”

New Delhi: To check incidents of collision of planes with birds and other animals, the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) on Saturday issued guidelines to all airports across the country.

The regulator has issued two ways — passive and active management.

The DGCA guidelines included carrying out routine patrols in random patterns and informing pilots whenever there is any wildlife activity.

Here are the guidelines: