DGCA Issues Guidelines To All Airports To Prevent “Potential Wildlife Hazards”
New Delhi: To check incidents of collision of planes with birds and other animals, the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) on Saturday issued guidelines to all airports across the country.
The regulator has issued two ways — passive and active management.
The DGCA guidelines included carrying out routine patrols in random patterns and informing pilots whenever there is any wildlife activity.
Here are the guidelines:
- The airports should carry out a wildlife risk assessment and rank them according to the risk posed to aircraft.
- The airports must have a procedure to monitor and record wildlife movement data.
- The airports should also have a procedure to notify pilots in response to any significant wildlife concentration or activity both on and in the vicinity of the airport.
- Routine patrolling is the core of the wildlife hazard management programme.
- The patrols should be carried out in random patterns rather than a regular route so that wildlife do not learn or become accustomed to the timing of patrols.
- Aerodrome operators are directed to forward monthly action taken report on the implementation of wildlife hazard management programme and also provide wildlife strike data…by 7th of every month.
Comments are closed.