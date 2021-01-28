DGCA extends suspention of international commercial flights to/from India till Feb 28

New Delhi: The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has extended the suspension of international scheduled commercial flights to and from India till February 28.

This has been done as the second wave coronavirus infections has emerged in different countries.

The DGCA has issued a circular in this connection on Thursday. The circular, however, said this direction could be modified in exigencies.

The international scheduled flights operation has been discontinued from March 23 last year due to coronavirus pandemic. Under Vande Bharat mission, some flights are being operated from May last year.