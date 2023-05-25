DGCA Asks Crisis-Hit Go First Airline To Submit Revival Plan In 30 Days

The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has asked crisis-hit Go First to submit a comprehensive plan for the revival of its operations, a source said on Thursday.

The DGCA advised the airline on May 24 to submit within a period of 30 days a comprehensive restructuring plan for a sustainable revival of operations, the source at the regulator said.

Further, the watchdog of Indian aviation has asked the airline to furnish the status of availability of operational aircraft, pilots and other personnel, maintenance arrangements and funding, among other details, the source added.

The source said the revival plan, once submitted by Go First, will be reviewed by DGCA for further appropriate action.

The DGCA will conduct an audit of Go First’s preparedness before approving resumption of flights by the crisis-hit carrier, according to a communication.

Notably, the budget carrier, Go First which is undergoing a voluntary insolvency resolution process, stopped flying on May 3.