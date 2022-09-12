DFPD directs to use Millet products during its official meetings, canteens

New Delhi: In order to promote the consumption of Millets and in view of their health benefits, all offices of the Department of Food and Public Distribution (DFPD) have recently been directed to introduce and promote millets in their canteens and in meetings.

Millets may be included as one of the snacks/Biscuit made up of millets (having main raw material as millet) such as Ragi Biscuits/Cookies/ladoos and baked millet chips etc. as snacks to be serve in the meetings. Millet/Ragi Dosa, Millet mix vada, Millet mix Puri and Idli /ragi ladoo etc. (Having main raw material as Millet) to be used in the Canteens and as far as possible locally available millet-based products should be used.

The year 2023 will be celebrated as the International Year of Millets (IYoM). DFPD has been actively promoting procurement/consumption of millets in the country and utilization of procured millets for distribution in the TPDS/ICDS/MDM Scheme. Millets consumption confers several benefits and helps in managing lifestyle diseases. Due to their high density of nutrients including vitamins, minerals, phytochemicals and dietary fiber, millets are also excellent grains to alleviate malnutrition and micronutrient deficiency.