Devotees To Enter Srimandir For Darshan On Sundays From March 20: Puri Collector

Puri: Chhatisa Nijog meeting was held on Saturday under the Chairmanship of Puri Collector Samarth Verma.

In the meeting, it was decided that Covid 19 restrictions will no longer be the part of Puri Jagannath Temple and devotees will be allowed darshan on Sundays as usual from March 20.

Similarly, public entry into the shrine will be permitted from Dwara Pitha (opening of gates) to Pahada (closing of the temple). It was also discussed regarding the Dolapurnima celebration schedule in the temple, said, Samarth Verma.