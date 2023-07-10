Devotees Throng Shiva Shrines In Odisha On 1st Monday Of Shravan Masa

Cuttack: Sawan or ‘Shravan’ Month, is one of the holiest Hindu months and is dedicated to Lord Shiva in India.

In this month, each Monday is celebrated as Shravan Somvar across all temples with the Dharanatra hanging over the Shiva linga, bathing it with holy water and milk, throughout the day into the night. Devotees offer bel leaves, flowers, holy water and milk to lord Shiva on every Shravan Somwar (Monday).

Kanwariyas collected water from the Gadagadia ghat in Cuttack yesterday and started their journey to various Shiva shrines across the State.

The famous Lingaraj temple of Lord Shiva attracts lakhs of devotees in the month of Shravan. Jagannath Temple and Loknath Temple in Puri, Kapilash temple in hilly terrains of Dhenkanal, Somnath Temple in Sambalpur and Akhandalamani Temple in Bhadrak also witness heavy crowd.

As per the belief, wishes get fulfilled by offering prayers to Lord Shiva on Shravan Somvars. Devotees also observed fast to seek blessings of the God.