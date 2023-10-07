Devotees throng Devi temples in Cuttack city for ‘Soda Puja’

Cuttack: Devi shrines in Odisha’s Cuttack city are agog with religious activities with the beginning of ‘Soda Puja’ (16 types of puja) till Dussehra. As per tradition, Devi appears in 16 ‘besha (incarnations) on different days tillthe culmination in Durga or Kali incarnation of the Goddess.

The deities in the shrines adorn different attires as per the

incarnation on these days. Besides the clothes, jewellery including the crown and particularly the face of the deity keep changing as per the ‘besha’ on the particular day.

The devotees thronged Chandi temple and Gadachandi temple in the Silver City with the beginning of ‘Soda Puja’. On the first day, the Goddess appeared in ‘Suna besha (golden attire).

The temple is famous for the annual Durga Puja and Kali Puja festival. The Durga Puja festivities are prominent in Maa Katak Chandi temple which takes place for 16 days starting from the dark fortnight of Ashwina Krishna Ashtami till Ashwina Shukla Navami and Vijayadashami.

The goddess sits and rules on the heart of the ancient city. She has four hands holding Paasha(noose), Ankusha, gestures dispelling fear(Abhaya), and granting boon(Varada). She is worshiped as Bhuvaneshvari (the queen of the universe) by Sevayatas belonging to Utkala Brahmins every day.

The Sodasa Puja upachara Besa or Incarnation of Goddess begins from the day of Mula Astami. The Besa begins from Mula Astami and ends on Durga Astami. Every day Goddess is worshiped in a new avatar. The millennium city of Odisha is also known as the land of Goddess Durga or Saktipitha.

Here’s the list:

06.10.2023 – Suna Besa, Sahasra Kumbha Abhishek

07.10.2023 – Suna Besa

08.10.2023 – Bhubaneswari Besa

09.10.2023 – Ugratara Besa

10.10.2023 – Siddheswari Besa

11.10.2023 – Matangi Besa

12.10.2023 – Jaya Durga Besa

13.10.2023 – Raja Rajeswari Besa

14.10.2023 – Tripura Bhairabi Besa

15.10.2023 – Narayani Besa

16.10.2023 – Sodashi Besa

17.10.2023 – Harachandi Besa

18.10.2023 – Banadurga Besa

19.10.2023 – Gayatri Besa (Sasthi)

20.10.2023 – Bagalamukhi Besa (Maha Saptami)

21.10.2023 – Mahakali Besa (Maha Astami)

22.10.2023 – Mahalaxmi Besa (Maha Navami)

23.10.2023 – Maha Saraswati Besa

(Bisrama)

24.10.2023 – Mahisamardini Besa (Bijaya Dasami)

25.10.2023 – Suna Besa (Ekadashi)