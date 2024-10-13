Prayagraj: On the auspicious occasion of Papankusha Ekadashi, thousands of devotees gathered at the Triveni Sangam in Prayagraj to take a holy dip and participate in the Ganga Aarti. The confluence of the Ganga, Yamuna, and the mythical Saraswati rivers witnessed a sea of devotees seeking blessings and performing rituals.

RelatedPosts No Content Available

The day began with devotees arriving at the sacred site early in the morning, braving the chilly waters to take a dip believed to cleanse them of their sins. The atmosphere was charged with spiritual fervor as chants of hymns and prayers filled the air.

The highlight of the day was the Ganga Aarti, performed at sunset. Priests, dressed in traditional attire, conducted the aarti with large brass lamps, creating a mesmerizing spectacle of light and devotion. The rhythmic chanting of mantras and the synchronized movements of the priests captivated the attendees, who joined in the prayers with folded hands and reverence.

Papankusha Ekadashi, observed on the eleventh day of the Shukla Paksha in the month of Ashwin, holds significant religious importance. Devotees fast and pray to Lord Vishnu, seeking his blessings for prosperity and the absolution of sins. The rituals performed at the Triveni Sangam are considered especially auspicious, drawing pilgrims from across the country.

Share this: Facebook

X



Like this: Like Loading...