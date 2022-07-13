Devotees Relish Nilachal Abhada In Puri

Puri: There was joy in the air inside the premises of the Srimandir on Wednesday after the first offering of ‘Abadha’ to the Holy Trinity after their return from the Rath Yatra.

The Bhoga or the offering is called ‘Nilachal Abadha’ and hundreds of pilgrims entering the temple received it with great fanfare today.

After getting the first glimpse of the divine siblings, Lord Jagannath, Lord Balabhdra and Devi Subhadra, devotees purchased the Nilachal Abhada from the Ananda Bazar. However, devotees from coming farther places returned home disappointed as Nilachal Avadha comes out late today.

To see the trinity back at the Ratnasinghasan (bejeweled throne) after a gap of 15 days, a heavy rush was witnessed in and outside the shrine throughout the day.

Besides pilgrims from outside the State, a large number of local residents also entered the shrine early morning to welcome the Lords atop the Ratnasinghasan. They participated in the Mangal Arati (morning prayer) and took the Nilachal Abhada to their house, which was a first choice among most residents in the city.

The famous ‘Niladri Bije’ ritual of Lord Jagannath, Lord Balabhadra, and Devi Subhadra in Puri was held on Tuesday as the holy deities enter into Srimandir.