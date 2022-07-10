Devotees offer namaz at Jama Masjid on the occasion of Eid-ul-Adha

New Delhi: Devotees on Sunday gathered at the Jama Masjid to offer namaz on the occasion of Eid-Al-Adha.

Eid al-Adha or Bakra Eid, which is being observed on July 10 this year, is a holy occasion also called the ‘festival of sacrifice’ and is celebrated on the 10th day of Dhu al-Hijjah, the 12th month of the Islamic or lunar calendar. It marks the end of the annual Hajj pilgrimage.

Every year, the date changes as it’s based on the Islamic lunar calendar, which is about 11 days shorter than the Western 365-day Gregorian calendar.

Eid al-Adha is an occasion of joy and peace, where people celebrate with their families, let go of past grudges and make meaningful connections with one another. It is celebrated as a commemoration of Prophet Abraham’s willingness to sacrifice everything for God.