Puri: On the auspicious occasion of Mahalaya, thousands of devotees from across the country gathered at the revered Jagannath Temple in Puri to perform Tarpan and Shradha rituals. This day marks the end of the Pitru Paksha, a 16-day period dedicated to paying homage to ancestors.

From the early hours of the morning, the temple premises were abuzz with activity as devotees performed the Tarpan ritual, offering water and prayers to their ancestors. The atmosphere was filled with chants and the sound of conch shells, creating a spiritually charged environment.

The Jagannath Temple, known for its rich cultural and religious significance, witnessed an influx of pilgrims who came to seek blessings and perform the Shradha ceremony. This ritual involves offering food and prayers to the departed souls, seeking their blessings for the well-being of the family.