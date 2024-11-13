Cuttack: Devotees thronged the Dhabaleswar Temple in Cuttack district, Odisha, today to celebrate the auspicious festival of Bada Osha.

This annual event, observed on the 13th day of the bright fortnight (Shukla Paksha) in the holy month of Kartik, saw a massive influx of worshippers eager to catch a glimpse of the deity in the ‘Badasinghara Besa’ attire.

The temple doors opened as early as 3 AM, allowing devotees to participate in the rituals and seek blessings from Lord Shiva.

Many devotees observed long hours of fasting as a mark of their devotion, forming long queues to offer prayers and receive the special prasad, ‘Gaja Bhog,’ a delicacy made of rice cake stuffed with moong, grated coconut, and cottage cheese.

To ensure the smooth movement of the large crowd, the district administration imposed traffic restrictions, diverting heavy vehicles to alternate routes. Despite the restrictions, the atmosphere was filled with devotion and reverence as devotees from various parts of Odisha and neighboring states gathered to celebrate this significant festival.

Bada Osha is a time for devotees to pray for the well-being and prosperity of their loved ones, making it one of the most cherished festivals in the region. The celebrations will continue with various rituals and offerings, culminating in the breaking of the fast after the darshan of the deity and the distribution of Gaja Bhog.