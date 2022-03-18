Devotees Break Barricade, Barge Into Puri Srimandir To Witness Raja Besha

Puri: An untoward situation occurred at Shree Jagannath Temple in Puri as devotees barged into the temple to witness the Suna Besha or Raja Besha of the three deities – Jagannath, Balabhadra, and Subhadra – on the occasion of Dola Purnima on Friday.

According to reports, devotees had gathered in front of the temple on the occasion of Dola Purnima today. Meanwhile, some of them broke the barricade and barged into the temple.

Dola Purnima is celebrated every year on the full-moon day in the Odia month of Falguna.

On this day Lord Jagannath and His siblings don the Suna Besha, also known as Raja Besha or Rajarajeshwara Besha, by adorning different gold ornaments.

Lord Jagannatha is worshipped as Dola Govinda during Dola Purnima and Lord Govinda with Goddess Sridevi are placed on the dola bedi. By donning the Suna Besha, the deities play colour with devotees.