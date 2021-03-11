Bhubaneswar: Devotees allowed to light diyas at Lingaraj Temple premises in Bhubaneswar while strictly adhering to social distancing norms, informed ADM Prafulla Swain.

Earlier today, BMC Additional Commissioner Abanikanta Patnaik had stated that the lighting of earthen lamps may be restricted if a heavy crowd is witnessed during the evening hours.

Devotees have been allowed to enter inside the temple premises amid COVID restrictions, but the entry of elderly people and children has been restricted.

Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation has asked visitors to remain cautious & maintain appropriate COVID behaviour inside the shrine or else face action.

The Mahadeep of Lord Lingaraj has been scheduled to be raised atop the temple at 10 pm.

The Commissionerate Police has made elaborate security arrangements in view of Mahashivratri. A total of 34 platoons of the police force, around 100 officers of additional DCP & ACP ranks have been deployed in Bhubaneswar as part of the security arrangements for Maha Shivratri.