Devotee From Chhattisgarh Passes Away After Falling Unconscious Inside Puri Srimandir

Puri: A 72-year-old man from Chhattisgarh breathed his last after falling unconscious inside the Srimandir premises following the darshan of Lord Jagannath in Puri on Sunday.

As per reports, the devotee fell unconscious and was immediately rushed to the Puri District Headquarters Hospital (DHH) where doctors declared him dead.

The reason behind the death is yet to be ascertained. However, it is suspected that the devotee might have died of a heart attack.