Devoleena Bhattacharjee Marries Her Gym Trainer Shahnawaz Sheikh Aka Shonu

Mumbai: Devoleena Bhattacharjee has confirmed that she is officially taken after much rumour around her viral images in bridal attire.

Popular television actress Devoleena Bhattacharjee surprised all her fans by getting married to Shahnawaz Sheikh aka Shonu, who is her gym trainer. The duo got married in Lonavala is a hush-hush ceremony. Devoleena shared pictures from the wedding and wrote the mystery man is none other than her Shonu not Vikas Singh. Dressed in a bright red saree, Devoleena and Shahnawaz Sheikh (Shonu) went for a mixed-cultural look. The bride wore kaleerein for the marriage along with shaka -pola which is a sign of a married woman in Bengal. The couple have done a registry wedding already.

The two had been dating for a long time and are now married. Devoleena met Shahnawaz at her gym near her house. He helped him in physiotherapy when she met with an accident on the sets of her TV show Saath Nibhaana Saathiya. The two grew close but their families were initially not too keen about the match. Later, things were settled and now they are finally married. Even during her Bigg Boss journey, Shahnawaz was a huge support for Devoleena.