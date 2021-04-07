Devdutt Padikkal Joins RCB Camp After Testing Negative For COVID-19

New Delhi: Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) Devdutt Padikkal has tested negative for Covid-19 and joined the franchise’s camp in Chennai.

Bold Diaries: Devdutt Padikkal joins the RCB camp after testing negative for COVID-19. He’s healthy, feeling better and raring to go. Here’s a message to all RCB fans from Devdutt.#PlayBold #WeAreChallengers #IPL2021 pic.twitter.com/BtVszNABJW — Royal Challengers Bangalore (@RCBTweets) April 7, 2021

Padikkal had tested positive for COVID-19 on March 22 and quarantining at home since then.

Padikkal will be opening the innings alongside skipper Virat Kohli if he gets cleared to play the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021 opener against Mumbai Indians at MA Chidambaram Stadium.