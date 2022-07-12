Devdas Completes 20 Years: Check The Epic Dialogues From The Film
New Delhi: Devdas, starring actors Shah Rukh Khan, Madhuri Dixit Nene and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan completes 20 years of its release today. A cinematic extravaganza with artistically designed sets, beautiful cinematography, amazing costumes and powerful performances, Devdas was indeed one of the most iconic movies of the new century.
Let’s have a look at some of the epic dialogues from Devdas.
- “Babuji ne kaha gaon chhod do… sab ne kaha Paro ko chhod do… Paro ne kaha sharab chhod do… aaj tumne keh diya haweli chhod do … ek din aayega jab woh kahenge, duniya hi chhod do”
- “Kaun kambakht bardaasht karne ko peeta hai … hum toh peete hai ki yahan par baith sake, tumhe dekh sake, tumhe bardaasht kar sake”
- “Pyar ka karobaar toh bahut baar kiya hai, magar pyar sirf ek baar.”
- “Aurat maa hoti hai, behen hoti hai, patni hoti hai, dost hoti hai… aur jab woh kuch nahi hoti, toh tawaif hoti hai”
- “Apne hisse ki zindagi toh hum jee chuke Chunni babu, ab toh bus dhadkano ka lihaaz karte hai… kya kahen yeh duniya waalo ko joh, aakhri saans par bhi aitraaz karte hai.”
Comments are closed.