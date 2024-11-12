Bhubaneswar: Prabodhini Ekadashi, also known as Dev Uthani Ekadashi or Devutthana Ekadashi, is a significant religious observance for devotees of Lord Vishnu. In 2024, it will be observed on Tuesday, November 12.

This sacred day marks the awakening of Lord Vishnu after his four-month-long slumber during the Chaturmas period. It is a day filled with devotion, fasting, and rituals, and holds deep spiritual significance for those who follow the Vaishnava tradition.

Event Date and Time

Devutthana Ekadashi Tuesday, November 12, 2024

Parana Time 06:42 AM to 08:51 AM

Dwadashi End Moment 01:01 PM

Timing for Breaking the Fast

While the ideal time to break the fast is during Pratahkal (early morning), it should not be done during Madhyahna (midday). One should also avoid breaking the fast during Hari Vasara, the first quarter of the Dwadashi Tithi. The best practice is to wait for Hari Vasara to end before ending the fast.

Prabodhini Ekadashi: Meaning

The word Prabodhini translates to “awakening,” and Ekadashi refers to the eleventh day of the lunar cycle. On this day, it is believed that Lord Vishnu, who has been in a meditative sleep during the monsoon months, wakes up to bless his devotees. Therefore, the day is celebrated with great reverence and joy, especially among followers of Vaishnavism.

The day is also known as Dev Uthani Ekadashi, symbolising the awakening of the gods. According to Hindu scriptures, on this day, Lord Vishnu wakes from his slumber, and the process of spiritual awakening begins for his devotees as well.