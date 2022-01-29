Detoxify Your Body With These Healthy Drinks 

New Delhi: The winter season demands more energy to keep warm, more nutrients to boost metabolism. To keep the body warm in winters, our bodily functions work more efficiently; therefore, nutrient-rich food means more healthy choices of foods.If you can relate, then consider these ways to detox your winter tendencies and boost your health’s resiliency!

Orange and carrot juice

Take out the juice of carrot and orange separately. Add the both in a mixer, along with a pinch of turmeric and grated ginger. Adding turmeric to your detox drink can help in relieving aching bones after working out especially.

Apple smoothie

Take 2-3 medium-sized green apples and blend them properly. You can strain the pulp if you want pure juice but leaving the pulp in will give you a better consistency for a smoothie. Add 2 tbsp lemon juice, a pinch of pepper and rock salt. Now take pre-soaked chia seeds and add in your glass of smoothie. You can soak 2-3 tbsp of chia seeds overnight and use it for your smoothie the next morning. While Apple is a wonderful probiotic for your gut, chia seeds are rich in iron and antioxidants.

Beetroot and pomegranate juice

Take out pomegranate and beet juice in a blender or cold-pressed juicer. Take 3/4th cup of pomegranate juice and 1/4th cup of beet juice. Mix them together properly to get a maroon coloured drink. Add a pinch of rock salt and pepper. You can also have a few drops of lemon, as per your taste. Pomegranate and beetroot, both are seasonal produce and consist of a variety of essential vitamins.

Coconut water with mint

Take out fresh water from a coconut in a mug. You can also scrape the coconut a bit, shred the pulp and add it to your drink. Now, mix 4-5 mint leaves and 2 tbsp lemon juice in it. Coconut water not only flushes out toxins from your body but also hydrates it. The combination of mint and lemon in it makes it a refreshing drink as well.