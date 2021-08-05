Detection Of COVID Cases In Twin City Keeps Health Authorities On Their Toes

Bhubaneswar: The health department has the main focus on Twin City, Cuttack, and Bhubaneswar as most of the Covid cases were detected from here in Odisha.

As per reports, the DMET CBK Mohanty has directed the people with COVID-19 symptoms to treat themselves wherever they are and return home after recovery from the deadly virus.

Moreover, the people who travel secretly even after having covid symptoms will be marked and will be tested for coronavirus. The people who are tested positive for the virus are suggested to remain in self-isolation.

On the other hand, every week a review is also held on the direction of ACM. In the meeting, several measures have been discussed to curb the spread of coronavirus. The health department has also directed the officials to increase the RTPCR tests in the districts of Odisha.

Similarly, in the view of constant cases in Cuttack and Bhubaneswar, the health official kept an eye on the Twin city as several people travel to these two cities.