Despite Odisha’s Sec 144 Imposition, Andhra Conducts Polls In Disputed Kotia

Kotia: Amid growing disputes, Andhra Pradesh held polls in the Kotia region despite prohibitory orders under Section 144, which was imposed by Odisha Government.

However, no voters from Tala Ganjeipadara, Upara Sembi, and Dhulipadar have cast their votes yet.

Reportedly, the Koraput district administration clamped prohibitory order under Section 144 of CrPC in 22 villages of Kotia panchayat in Koraput district.

According to sources, the restrictions have been imposed keeping in view the rising cases of Covid-19. It will remain in force from today 5pm to 6pm of April 9.

As many as 22 nodal officers empowered with Magistrate power to be on duty with deployed police force.

The administration has also imposed a complete ban on plying of vehicles in the 22 villages.

The move came soon after the Andhra Pradesh High Court cleared decks for the conduct of elections to the posts of Panchayat Samiti and Zilla Parishad members on April 8.