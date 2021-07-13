Despite dip in infection rate, Odisha Govt should keep a track of inter-state mobility: DMET

Bhubaneswar: Directorate of Medical Education & Training (DMET) CBK Mohanty has stated that the Odisha Government should impose stricter measures to monitor the flow of people through inter-state mobility to keep the infection rate under control.

While he admitted that the infection rate in the State continued to decline for the last few days, he advised the government to keep a track of the people entering the State from all other Covid ravaged States.

Mohanty also hinted that the State Government will take a decision about the next phase of unlock considering the Covid situation. He also stated that Khurda and Cuttack are being kept under special focus because of the unabated surge in the pandemic here.