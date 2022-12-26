Descendants of the Sun star Song Joong-ki confirms relationship with British woman

Seoul: South Korean actor Song Joong-ki, who was married briefly to his Descendants of the Sun co-star Song Hye-kyo, is in a relationship with a British woman.

Song Joong-ki’s agency put out the statement, “Actor Song Joong Ki is currently seeing a woman with positive feelings. We hope that you will look warmly upon their relationship. We ask for your understanding in regards to the fact that we cannot confirm any information aside from the fact that they are dating, and we would be grateful if you refrained from publishing any speculative or unconfirmed reports.” A video of the two of them walking at the airport went viral.

News about Song Joong-ki’s girlfriend comes three years after he and Song Hye-kyo divorced. The now-ex-couple began dating on the sets of their hit K-drama, Descendants of the Sun in 2016 and tied the knot on October 31, 2017. However, in 2018, they left fans in shock after they announced their separation. In 2019, their divorce came through.