Derek O’Brien targets PM Modi over 2047 goal

New Delhi: Trinamool Congress MP Derek O’Brien on Sunday targeted Prime Minister Narendra Modi over his remark that India would be a developed nation by 2047. In Gujarat, PM Modi on Sunday reiterated the 2047 goal after stressing that ‘next 25 years are crucial for the country’ during his speech earlier this month as India celebrated 75 years of independence.

“We may see some deficiencies now but I can clearly visualise it,” PM Modi said on Sunday, referring to his Red Fort speech. “We made some resolutions and we realized them today. Similarly, what we resolve today, we will surely realize in 2047,” he further added.

To this, the Trinamool Congress’s Derek O’Brien tweeted his response: “INCOMPETENT PM. Failed to deliver multiple promises in 2022. So now trying 2047. (sic).”