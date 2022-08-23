Derailment of Goods train near Bhubaneswar station: East Coast Railway cancels six trains

Bhubaneswar: The East Coast Railway (ECoR) on Tuesday announced cancellation of as many as six trains running on Bhubaneswar route due to the derailment of a goods train near Bhubaneswar station.

As per ECoR sources, Bhubaneswar-Howrah, Bhubaneswar-Bolangir, Puri-Paradip, Puri-Barbil, Talcher-Puri, Paradip-Cuttack trains have been cancelled from both directions.

Due to the derailment at Bhubaneswar station yard, more than a dozen trains were affected partially. As many as five wagons of a goods train laden with cement had derailed near Bhubaneswar railway station on Monday night affecting rail movement on the route.