Dera Sacha Sauda Chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh Granted 40-Day Parole

Chandigarh: Dera Sacha Sauda chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh was on Friday again granted a 40-day parole, officials said.

The latest parole to the Dera chief, who is serving a 20-year jail term for raping his two disciples, comes three months after he was granted a similar parole.

“The parole has been granted for 40 days. It has been granted as per rules,” Rohtak’s Divisional Commissioner Sanjeev Verma told PTI over the phone.

The Dera chief’s last 40-day parole had ended on November 25 last year. He had gone to his Barnawa ashram in Uttar Pradesh after his release on October 14.

Earlier, Haryana Jails Minister Ranjit Singh Chautala, while commenting on the Dera chief’s fresh parole plea, had said the latter had filed an application seeking a 40-day parole which had been forwarded to the Rohtak divisional commissioner.

During his parole period, the Dera chief is also likely to attend the birth anniversary event of former Dera chief Shah Satnam Singh on January 25, sources said.