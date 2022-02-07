Dera Chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim Gets 21-Day Furlough Ahead Of Punjab Polls

Chandigarh: Haryana government on Monday granted a 21-day furlough to Dera Sacha Sauda chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh ahead of state elections.

Singh is currently lodged in Rohtak’s Sunaria jail for raping two of his disciples.

During the furlough, Dera Head would be stationed in his Gurugram farmhouse and will be there in complete protection of Haryana Police. He has been barred from visiting Sirsa and organising gatherings.

Reacting to the release of Dera head, Haryana jail minister Ranjit Singh Chautala said that getting furlough is a right of every convict.

“He has been granted furlough from February 7 to 20. Except for his family members, the Dera chief would not be allowed to meet anyone. We will hand him over to Gurugram police who are yet to reach Rohtak. We will release him by evening,” a jail official said, a Hindustan Times report said.

Ram Rahim (52) is currently lodged at the high-security Sunaria jail in Rohtak, 250 kms from state capital Chandigarh.