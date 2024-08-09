‘Deprived of right to speedy trial’, Supreme Court Slams Delay In Manish Sisodia Case

New Delhi: Manish Sisodia was granted bail by the Supreme Court on Friday morning – nearly 18 months after the ex-Delhi Deputy Chief Minister was arrested by the CBI in the alleged liquor policy case. In a powerful verdict the court said he is entitled to a “speedy trial” and that a rejection now would force him to work his way back up the system. “It would be like making him play snakes and ladders,” the top court said.

“In a matter pertaining to the life and liberty of a citizen – which is one of the most sacrosanct rights guaranteed by the Constitution – a citizen cannot be made to run from pillar to post,” the court said.

In its strong-worded order, the bench held that Manish Sisodia has been in custody for 17 months and trial has not yet commenced, depriving him of the right to speedy trial. The bench said it would be a travesty of justice to relegate him to the trial court for seeking bail in these cases.