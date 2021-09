Bhubaneswar: The depression over north Chhattisgarh & East Madhya Pradesh moved further west-northwestwards & weakened into a well-marked Low Pressure Area over northeast MP at 5:30 AM today.

Reportedly, it is very likely to move west-northwestwards across north MP during next 48 hrs & weaken gradually.

This has been informed bt the IMD Bhubaneswar today.