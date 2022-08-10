Depression weakens into a Well Marked Low Pressure Area

Bhubaneswar: The Depression over interior Odisha, adjoining Chhattisgarh and east Madhya Pradesh weakened into a Well Marked Low Pressure Area at 5.30 am today, 10th August, 2022.

It is likely to move west-northwestwards & gradually weaken into a low pressure area during next 24 hours.

Under the influence of the above system, fairly widespread/widespread rainfall with isolated heavy falls and thunderstorm, and lightning is very likely over Odisha during August 10 to 14. Isolated very heavy rainfall is also likely over Odisha on August 10, 13, and 14.