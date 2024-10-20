Bhubaneswar: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a warning that a depression over the Bay of Bengal is likely to intensify into a cyclonic storm by October 23.

This system is expected to move northwestwards and reach the northwest Bay of Bengal, impacting the Odisha-West Bengal coasts by the morning of October 24.

According to the IMD, an upper air cyclonic circulation over the North Andaman Sea is developing into a low-pressure area over the East-central Bay of Bengal. This system is predicted to intensify into a depression by October 22 and further into a cyclonic storm by October 23.

The IMD has advised fishermen to return to shore by October 21 and has issued an orange alert for the Andaman and Nicobar Islands, predicting heavy rainfall on October 20.

Coastal regions of Odisha and West Bengal are likely to experience squally weather with wind speeds of 35-45 kmph, gusting up to 55 kmph, from October 21-22.

Share this: Facebook

X



Like this: Like Loading...