New Delhi: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) today informed that it is likely to move nearly westwards towards Oman coast and weaken gradually into a well-marked low pressure area during next six hours.

The Depression over westcentral Arabian Sea off Oman coast moved westwards with a speed of 8 kmph during past 6 hours, and lay centred over the same region about 550 km southsoutheast of Masirah (Oman), 750 km east of Salalah (Oman) and 950 km east of Al Ghaidah (Yemen) on Tuesday.

Wind Warning:

Squally wind speed reaching 35-45 kmph gusting to 55 kmph is likely to prevail over westcentral Arabian Sea till evening of October 15 and decrease gradually thereafter.

Sea condition: Rough sea condition is likely to prevail only over westcentral Arabian Sea till evening of 15th October and improve gradually thereafter. Fishermen warning: Fishermen are advised not venture into Westcentral Arabian Sea till morning of 16th October.

