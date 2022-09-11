Depression Over South Odisha; Orange Alert For Very Heavy Rainfall Issued

Bhubaneswar: As the Depression over south Odisha moved west-northwestwards, the Bhubaneswar Met department issued orange and yellow alerts for several Odisha districts for the next 24 hours.

According to IMD’s latest bulletin, Depression over south Odisha moved west-northwestwards with a speed of 25 kmph during past 06 hours and lay centered at 1130 hrs IST of today, the 11th September 2022, over the same region near latitude 19.8°N and longitude 83.3°E, about 10 km southeast of Bhawanipatna (Odisha), 150 km northeast of Jagdalpur (Chhattisgarh) and 190 km east-southeast of Kanker (Chhattisgarh).

It is likely to move west-northwestwards across south Odisha and south Chhattisgarh during next 24 hours and weaken gradually, said the IMD.

Under the influence, wide spread rainfall activity with light to heavy rainfall at one or two places over the districts of Odisha has been predicted

Details Rainfall Forecast for next five days as follows:

Day-1 : (Valid upto 0830 Hrs IST of 12.09.22)

Light to moderate rain/thundershower very likely to occur at most places over districts of Odisha.

Day-2: (Valid from 0830 Hrs IST of 12.09.22 to 0830 Hrs IST of 13.09.22)

Light to moderate rain/thundershower very likely to occur at most places over districts of interior Odisha and at many places over the districts of coastal Odisha.

Day-3: (Valid from 0830 Hrs IST of 13.09.22 to 0830 Hrs IST of 14.09.22)

Light to moderate rain/thundershower very likely to occur at many places over districts Odisha.

Day-4 and Day-5: (Valid from 0830 Hrs IST of 14.09.22 to 0830 Hrs IST of 16.09.22)

Light to moderate rain/thundershower very likely to occur at a few places over districts of Odisha.

Heavy rainfall warning for next five days as follows:

Day-1: (Valid upto 0830 Hrs IST of 12.09.22) Orange warning (Be prepared)

Heavy to very heavy rainfall (7 to 20cm) very likely to occur at isolated places over the districts of Nawarangpur, Kalahandi, Kandhamal, Nuapada, Bolangir, Bargarh, Keonjhar, Mayurbhanj, Bhadrak, Jajpur.

Yellow warning

Heavy rainfall (7 to 11cm) very likely to occur at isolated places over the districts of Balasore, Kendrapada, Jagatsinghpur, Cuttack, Puri, Khordha, Nayagarh, Ganjam, Gajapati, Sambalpur, Angul, Dhenkanal, Rayagada, Sonepur, Deogarh, Boudh, Malkangiri and Koraput.

Day-2: (Valid from 0830 Hrs IST of 12.09.22 to 0830 Hrs IST of 13.09.22) Yellow Warning (Be updated)

Heavy rainfall (7 to 11cm) very likely to occur at isolated places over the districts of Keonjhar, Mayurbhanj, Sundargarh, Jharsuguda Deogarh, Angul, Dhenkanal, Sambalpur, Nuapada, Bargarh, Sonepur, Bolangir, Boudh, Nawarangpur, Kalahandi and Kandhamal.

Day-3: (Valid from 0830 Hrs IST of 13.09.22 to 0830 Hrs IST of 14.09.22) Yellow Warning (Be updated)

Heavy rainfall (7 to 11cm) very likely to occur at isolated places over the districts of Bolangir, Kalahandi, Sonepur, Jharsuguda, Sundargarh, Sambalpur, Bargarh, Deogarh, Nuapada, and Keonjhar.