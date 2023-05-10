Depression over BoB to intensify into cyclonic storm today

Bhubaneswar: The depression over the South East of Bay of Bengal (BoB) that is about 510 km south west of Port Blair will intensify further into a cyclonic storm over the same region by this evening, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said.

According to information shared by the weather bureau, after intensifying into a cyclonic storm the system will cross south east Bangladesh and north Myanmar coast around forenoon of May 14.

“Depression at 2330 hours IST of 9th May near lat 8.5°N & long 89.3°E, about 510 km W-SW of Port Blair. To intensify into cyclonic storm over the same region around 10th May evening. To cross SE Bangladesh and north Myanmar coasts around f/n of 14th May, 2023,” the IMD tweeted sharing details of the system.