The depression over east-central Bay of Bengal has intensified into a deep depression which is very likely to intensify into a cyclonic storm over east-central Bay of Bengal by October 23, IMD said in its latest bulletin.

The depression over east-central Bay of Bengal moved west-northwestwards with a speed of 7 kmph during past six hours, and intensified into a Deep Depression in the evening on Tuesday over the same region about 690 km southeast of Paradip (Odisha), 740 km south-southeast of Sagar Island (West Bengal) and 710 km south-southeast of Khepupara (Bangladesh).

It is very likely to move west-northwestwards and intensify into a cyclonic storm by October 23, 2024 over eastcentral Bay of Bengal, the IMD added.

Thereafter, continuing to move northwestwards, it is very likely to intensify into a severe cyclonic storm over northwest Bay of Bengal by the morning of October 24 and cross north Odisha and West Bengal coasts between Puri and Sagar Island during night of October 24 to October 25 morning as a severe cyclonic storm with a wind speed of 100-110 kmph gusting 120 kmph.

