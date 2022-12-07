Depression Over BoB Intensifies Into Deep Depression

Bhubaneswar: A depression over Bay of Bengal intensified into a deep depression on Wednesday, said India Meteorological Department (IMD).

As per the latest bulletin by the IMD, the system is likely to further intensify into cyclone by today evening

Though the system will have no direct impact on Odisha, some parts in southern districts of the state may receive rainfall around December 10-11, said the weather agency.

Citing the weather system, the Met office had earlier asked fishermen who are in the deep sea to return to the coast. They have been advised not to venture off the coasts of Odisha and West Bengal for the next two days as the sea can be very rough.