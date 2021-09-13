Depression over BoB intensifies into a deep depression

Bhubaneswar: The Depression over northwest Bay of Bengal & adjoining Odisha coast moved west-northwestwards during past 6 hours with a speed of 5 kmph, intensified into a Deep Depression and lay centred at 0530 hrs IST of today, the 13th September, 2021, over northwest Bay of Bengal, very close to north Odisha coast, near latitude 20.5°N and longitude 86.9°E, close to southeast of Chandbali (Odisha).

Latest coastal observations indicate that it further moved west-northwestwards and crossed north Odisha coast, close to south of Chandbali between 05.30 am & 06.30 am as a Deep Depression with maximum sustained wind speed of 30 knots and lay centred at 06.30 am over north coastal Odisha, very close to Chandbali.

It is very likely to continue to move west-northwestwards across north Odisha, north Chhattisgarh & Madhya Pradesh during next 48 hours. It is very likely to weaken into a Depression during the next 24 hours.