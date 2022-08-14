Depression Over BoB; IMD Issues Warning For All Major Ports

Bhubaneswar: The India Meteorological Department has issued danger warning (signal No.3) for all major ports of the State amid the Depression over the Bay of Bengal.

The alert has been sounded for Gopalpur, Puri, Paradip, Dhamra and Chandbali ports.

According to the IMD, the depression over northwest Bay of Bengal and adjoining areas of West Bengal and north Odisha coasts lies centered about 10 km southeast of Digha (West Bengal) and 90 km eastnortheast of Balasore (Odisha). It is likely to move west-northwestwards and cross West Bengal and adjoining north Odisha coasts close to Digha during next 6 hours.

Under the influence, several districts will witness heavy rainfall today.

The weather agency has also issued red warning for 10 districts, orange warning for 11 districts and yellow warning for 9 districts of Odisha for today.