Depression Over BOB: Cyclonic Storm To Reach Odisha Coast on 4 Dec Morning

Bhubaneswar: The Well Marked Low Pressure Area over Southeast Bay of Bengal moved west-northwestwards, concentrated into a Depression and lay centered at 5.30 pm today over southeast Bay of Bengal about 960 km south-southeast of Vishakhapatnam, 1020 km south-southeast of Gopalpur & 1060 km south-southeast of Paradip, the regional Meteorological centre informed in a special bulletin.

It is likely to move northwestwards and intensify into a Cyclonic Storm over central parts of the Bay of Bengal during the next 24 hours. It is likely to reach west-central Bay of Bengal off north Andhra Pradesh- south Odisha coasts around 4th December morning. Thereafter it is likely to move north-northeastwards, the Met cenrtre said.

The IMD has issued Red Warning for Gajapati, Ganjam, Puri and Jagatsinghpur. heavy to very heavy rainfall is very likely to occur at a few places with isolated extremely heavy rainfall in these four district.

Orange Warning has been issued for the districts of Kendrapara, Cuttack, Khordha, Nayagarh, Kandhamal, Rayagada and Koraput.