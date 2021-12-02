Depression Over BOB
Twitter: Meteorological Centre, Bhubaneswar
StateBreakingHeadline

Depression Over BOB: Cyclonic Storm To Reach Odisha Coast on 4 Dec Morning

By PragativadiNews
0 18

Bhubaneswar: The Well Marked Low Pressure Area over Southeast Bay of Bengal moved west-northwestwards, concentrated into a Depression and lay centered at 5.30 pm today over southeast Bay of Bengal about 960 km south-southeast of Vishakhapatnam, 1020 km south-southeast of Gopalpur & 1060 km south-southeast of Paradip, the regional Meteorological centre informed in a special bulletin.

It is likely to move northwestwards and intensify into a Cyclonic Storm over central parts of the Bay of Bengal during the next 24 hours. It is likely to reach west-central Bay of Bengal off north Andhra Pradesh- south Odisha coasts around 4th December morning. Thereafter it is likely to move north-northeastwards, the Met cenrtre said.

The IMD has issued Red Warning for Gajapati, Ganjam, Puri and Jagatsinghpur. heavy to very heavy rainfall is very likely to occur at a few places with isolated extremely heavy rainfall  in these four district.

Orange Warning has been issued for the districts of  Kendrapara, Cuttack, Khordha, Nayagarh, Kandhamal, Rayagada and Koraput.

PragativadiNews 9562 posts 0 comments
You might also like More from author
Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

twelve − 4 =

Breaking