Depression Moves Away From Puri Coast; Heavy Rains Continue To Lash Odisha

Bhubaneswar: The Depression over northwest Bay of Bengal has started moving away from Puri coast, informed Odisha Special Relief Commissioner Pradeep Jena on Sunday evening.

The Depression near Odisha coast moved northeastwards with a speed of 25 kmph during past 06 hours, and lay centered at 5.30 pm of today, over northwest BOB close to Odisha coast about 30 km southeast of Paradip. It is likely to continue to move north-northeastwards, along Odisha coast towards West Bengal coast and weaken into a Well Marked Low Pressure Area during next 12 hours, the IMD said in its evening bulletin.

According to Bhubaneswar Meteorological Centre, light to moderate rain or thundershower is very likely to occur at most places over the districts of Coastal Odisha and at many places over the districts of interior Odisha.

Orange warning (Be Prepared)

Heavy to very heavy rainfall very likely to occur at one or two places over the districts of Puri, Khordha, Cuttack, Jagatsinghpur, Kendrapada, Jajpur, Bhadrak, Balasore, Mayurbhanj.

Yellow Warning (Be updated)