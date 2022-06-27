Depression Might Lead Noted Actor Raimohan’s Suicide: DCP Bhubaneswar

Bhubaneswar: Though veteran Odia actor Raimohan Parida’s death is an instance of a suicidal act, Commissionerate police has intensified its investigation to obtain the main reason behind the noted artiste.

On Monday, Bhubaneswar DCP Prateek Singh said that Parida likely had resorted to the extreme step because of depression while his family and friends could not cite any specific cause.

Speaking to media persons here, DCP Singh said, “The investigation remains open and all technical aspects and forensics are being probed thoroughly. There was no triggering factor on the fateful day or a few days before which could have prompted Parida to take the fatal step.”

Parida committed suicide by hanging himself. However, the reason behind the actor ending his life by suicide is still unclear.

The renowned Odia actor and Jatra artist’s body was retrieved from his room at his residence in Prachi Vihar here on Friday.