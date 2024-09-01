Depression crosses south Odisha coast, north Andhra Pradesh near Kalingapatnam: IMD

Bhubaneswar: India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Sunday informed that the depression over north Andhra and south Odisha coasts moved northwestwards with a speed of 10 kmph during the past six hours and crossed north Andhra Pradesh and south Odisha coasts near Kalingapatnam between 0030 and 0230 hrs IST of September 1.

The depression now lay centered over north Coastal Andhra Pradesh, about 70 km west of Kalingapatnam (Andhra Pradesh), 80 km north-northeast of Visakhapatnam (Andhra Pradesh) and 170 km southwest of Gopalpur (Odisha).

It is likely to continue to move northwestwards across north Andhra Pradesh and adjoining south Odisha, Chhattisgarh, and Telangana during the next 24 hours.