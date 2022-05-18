Depressed Over Son’s Suicide, Man Ends Life

Bolangir: An elderly man, who had been under depression after the suicide of his son’s suicide, ended his life by jumping before a train in Bolangir district.

The deceased has been identified as Surendra Bag from Belnahali village under Puintala block.

According to reports, Surendra died after jumping in front of a train at Jamasara level crossing on Tuesday.

Earlier yesterday, Surendra’s son had killed himself in a way by jumping before a train. The exact reason behind the suicide is yet to be ascertained.

Further investigation is underway in this regard.