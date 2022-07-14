Depositors Gherao Sahara India Office In Bhubaneswar Demanding Their Returns

Bhubaneswar: Scores of depositors of Sahara India gathered in Bhubaneswar on Thursday and gheraoed the Zonal office of the chit fund company at Saheed Nagar in the city.

Under the aegis of ‘Sahara Depositors’ Front’, the investors gheraoed office demanding repayment of their matured money. They also demanded to meet the officials of the company.

As per their allegations, the company has failed to repay the money deposited in 2021 even after attaining maturity in 2020 leading to much inconvenience for the depositors who waited for maturity to spend the money on education and marriage in their families.

Following the protest, Sahara India’s Chief Financial Officer in the Bhubaneswar Zonal Office, Pankaj Patnaik reached the spot and tried to pacify the protesters.