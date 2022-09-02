Deposed former President Gotabaya Rajapaksa will return to Sri Lanka on Sept 3

Colombo: Bankrupt Sri Lanka’s deposed former president Gotabaya Rajapaksa is expected to end his self-imposed exile in Thailand and return home on Saturday.

The 73-year-old fled the island under military guard in July after a huge crowd stormed his official residence, following months of angry public protests blaming him for the island nation’s unprecedented economic crisis.

“He has been living in a Thai hotel as a virtual prisoner and was keen to return,” the defence official, who asked not to be named, told AFP on Friday. “We are told he will return very early on Saturday.”

“We have just created a new security division to protect him after his return on Saturday. The unit comprises elements from the army and police commandos.”