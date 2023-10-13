Deplorable roads in Cuttack | HC orders completion of road construction and repair work by October 27

Cuttack: While of Cuttack has got into the mood of Puja festivities, the Orissa High Court has ordered to complete road construction and repair work by October 27.

Reportedly, the amicus curiae informed the court that box drain work will be completed by March, 2024.

Meanwhile, the next hearing is scheduled to be held on November 2.

Earlier, the Orissa High Court expressed its strong displeasure about the city’s rickety sewage system, broken roads and the irresponsible working style of JICA, WATCO and R&B .

Taking suo moto cognizance of the poor conditions of the roads and drains, the court pulled up the three parties over the timeline given for the completion of works.